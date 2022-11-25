0
Menu
Entertainment

Gospel musician Sammie Okposo is dead

Sammie Okposo Dead 2.png Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo who was recently in the news has been reported dead by popular Nigerian news website, Instablog9ja.

The unfortunate demise of Mr Okposo was announced on Friday, November 25. The latest update has attracted shock from social media users especially fans of Sammie Okposo.

According to a post on Instagram by Instablog9ja, the singer "who had been hypertensive for a while, slumped in the early hours of Friday, November 25, at his home in Lagos. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Lekki, where he was confirmed dead."

Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo has taken to Facebook to react to the sad news in a message that read "We can’t question God."

There has been an outpour of condolences from fans and music lovers of the late Sammie Okposo's classic tunes.

Popular among his songs include 'Na Only You I Know', 'Sing Hallelujah', 'Too Good To Be True' and 'Welu Welu'.

Sammie Okposo who died at age 51 was succeeded by a wife, Ozioma Okposo, and children.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)





GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal

 

OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar