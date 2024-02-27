Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong battling stroke – Reports

Two popular Ghanaian gospel singers, Diana Asamoah and Maame Tiwa, have disclosed the true state of popular gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong.

Diana Asamoah, during her show on Angel FM on Monday, February 26, 2024, revealed that Mr Yaw Sarpong is currently battling a mild stroke.



This follows Maame Tiwa’s viral video where she was weeping and pleading with God to grant Yaw Sarpong ‘healing mercies’.



Evangelist Diana Asamoah, made the recent revelation while sharing her thoughts on the vehicle that has been offered to veteran musician Edward Akwasi Boateng to ease his economic constraints.



She emphasized that just as gospel musician Akwasi Boateng has been gifted a car by Bishop El Benard, Yaw Sarpong, is now bed-ridden and equally needs proper health care.



“Yaw Sarpong is currently battling a mild stroke. He is bedridden and stuck indoors. As for Yaw, even if you gift him a car now, he won’t be able to use it.

He needs more than just a car. He needs proper medical care,” she stated during her show on Angel FM.



It can be recalled that in 2016, Yaw Sarpong, during an interview on Hitz FM, disclosed how a pastor healed him after doctors detected an injury in his spinal cord, and feared he might not be able to walk or talk again after surgery.



“After battling the sickness for some months, it got to a time I couldn’t stand on my feet so I was taken to Komfo Anokye Hospital. They did a CT and X-ray scan but told me they couldn’t detect the exact problem so I needed an MRI. Afterwards, they transferred me to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. After the MRI test, I was told something was noticed in my spinal cord so I needed surgery.



“They also told me that they needed to cut my throat and remove my vocal folds, and after the surgery, I wouldn’t be able to talk nor walk again. They said that was the best solution for me at that moment. But Bishop Dr JY Adu helped me. A few people had suggested him to me and I never regretted going to him for my healing,” he earlier stated.



Prophet Adom Kyei Duah’s prophecy

Sometime in December 2019, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah feared that Yaw Sarpong, who was then experiencing early signs of the stroke, might battle worse symptoms.



The Believers Worship Center founder invited Yaw Sarpong on stage during church service and said, “I know his condition and the repercussions. Even now as he is standing, he isn’t fit and that is why I have asked those behind him to be monitoring him. This type of sickness has now become very popular. Before you know it, you are bedridden and all of a sudden, half of your entire body turns numb. But this is not Yaw Sarpong’s portion.”







EB/NOQ