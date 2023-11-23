Gospel musicians make very little money - Nacee

Gospel musician, Nacee

Ghanaian gospel singer, Nana Osei, also known as Nacee has opened up about the struggles he and other gospel musicians in the country go through in the course of their careers.

Speaking to Berla Mundi on TV3, Nacee explained that most of the earnings from their music end up being reinvested into improving their craft, thus, there is very little expendable revenue.



“Financially, I would say yes and no. Because on our side, the gospel side mostly, you make the money, you push the money back into ministry, like helping other people and also making sure that the word will go. So ours is not like you get the money; you put it in your pocket,” he said.



When asked if he receives money from royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), he admitted that he does get royalties, but it is nothing to write home about.



“We get royalties. We get but it's not something that I can't really say that is big enough. I think it's a thousand-something,” he said.



