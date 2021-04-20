Gospel musicians need awards apart from the life-changing testimonies – Diana Hamilton

Musician Diana Hamilton

“Adom” hitmaker, Diana Hamilton has revealed in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye that the greatest award for a gospel musician is the life-changing testimonies that come from the songs they produce.

The Ghanaian International and UK-based gospel minstrel, Diana Hamilton recently received nominations in 6 categories in the forthcoming 22nd annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Speaking on Kastle Entertainment Show via Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Diana Hamilton said that as humans, gospel musicians also need awards apart from testimonies as a tool to measure their impact.



“I think that our greatest award is every testimony that comes out of these songs that we’ve been doing. So that’s the first thing I need to put out there but also being human sometimes we want to use certain tools to measure how far you are going,” she said on Kastle Entertainment Show.

“And I think that this nomination is one of those measuring tools to see the kind of impact you’re making. You don’t need to see it but when you see it the human part of you tells you to go on so it’s nice, we’re happy and we feel proud that we got the nominations,” she added on Kastle FM.



Diana Hamilton bagged nominations for the Best Gospel Artiste, Gospel Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song, Songwriter of the Year including the biggest category; Artiste of the Year.