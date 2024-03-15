Gospel musicians should receive equal pay as secular artistes - Celestine Donkor

Gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has said that it is high time artistes in the gospel fraternity are given the needed respect in terms of payments made to them when they perform at events.

According to her, gospel musicians have improved upon the production they do for music videos and songs, which some secular artistes have even attested to in a conversation with some of them.



She lamented about how gospel musicians are treated in the country especially the financial terms when they perform at events.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Celestine Donkor stressed that gospel musicians should be paid the same amount of money given to secular artistes when they perform at events to motivate them.



“These days gospel artistes we have improved upon our production tremendously. In my conversation with some secular musicians, they admit that we are doing well in terms of raising the standard of music.

"The producers charge the same amount regardless of being a gospel or secular artiste. So I think it will be prudent for us [gospel musicians] to be paid the same amount when we perform at events like the secular artistes,” she told Abeiku Santana during the interview.



