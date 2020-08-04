Entertainment

Gospel musicians with good fashion sense are not slay queens - Ceccy Twum speaks

Music artiste, Ceccy Twum

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ceccy Twum has registered her displeasure in female gospel musicians being tagged as 'Slay Queens'.

She said it is not proper for people to label female gospel musicians who have good fashion sense as 'Slay Queens'.



The ‘Efiri Nyame’ composer told MC KiKi in an interview monitored by www.newshuntermag.com on Sky 102.1 in the United States of America that there is nothing wrong for these musicians to dress well.



Ceccy Twum posited we are not in the olden days, and things have changed so there is the need for Christians to embrace change.



She emphasized that God does not hate good dressing in a positive manner.

The popular gospel musician argued a good dressing is an indication of God’s blessing to His children.



She bemoaned the criticisms targeted at gospel musicians in the country are too much — and that has accounted for the seeming collapse of the industry.



Ceccy Twum candidly stated that Christianity is not about wearing shabby clothes.

