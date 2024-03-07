Gospel singer BrAA Owens preaches unity, peace and love in new song

Gospel musician, BrAA Owens

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

George Owens, a Ghanaian gospel musician popularly known as BrAA Owens, has released his second single of 2024.

The song "Unity (Nkabom)" is intended to encourage and inspire Ghanaians to embrace unity, peace, and love, particularly during this year's election.



The mid-tempo reggae tune, written and composed by BrAA Owens and produced by JakeBeatz, is a socio-conscious song emphasising the significance of togetherness, harmony, and peace.



The song calls on Ghanaians to remain united, love one another, and work towards peace as the country prepares for the December 7 elections.



According to BrAA Owens, the inspiration for the song came from reflecting on past and current events in Ghana and understanding the need to stay together.



He believes that unity is a crucial element that brings strength and is essential for the development of Ghana.



In a recent interview with Ghanaprex.com, BrAA Owens said the song promotes unity and togetherness, encouraging people to work together to achieve greater things.

He emphasised that what is built today is what future generations will inherit, making unity an essential factor in Ghana's development.



BrAA Owens rose to fame after releasing his popular song "Dedew" in 2021.



His other classic songs include "Indebted," "Osey," "Akpe," "Aboadie," "Mehyia Jesus," and "Merensan Mekyi," along with his current hit "More of You," featuring Big Chante of Akesefour fame.



In addition to his successful music career, BrAA Owens is also a professional teacher.



BrAA Owens' impact on the world of gospel music continues to inspire and uplift his fans with his amazing talent. His latest single, "Unity (Nkabom)," serves as a reminder that unity, peace, and love are crucial for a prosperous and harmonious society.



"Unity (Nkabom)" was released on March 6, 2024.