Music

Gospel singer EBA debuts two charts with latest single 'I Overcome'

Ghanaian gospel songwriter, singer and record executive EBA is doing wonders with his first single of the year 2020, titled “I Overcome”. The well-written and composed inspirational gospel jam which was released just last month (July) has entered two top charts in Ghana.

“I Overcome” has debuted Kasapa Top 15 Songs Chart Show and Remedi Entertainment Top 10 Music Chart, and already competing with some top local songs.



It ranks number 11 on Kasapa Top 15 Songs Chart and right behind Stonebwoy’s record breaking single “Nominate” which features American star Keri Hilson.



And on Remedi Entertainment Top 10 Music Chart, the song ranks 9 – a step over Joe Mettle’s latest single, “Yesu Mo”.



This is not the only thing the song has achieved.



It has garnered over 80,000 streams on the world’s most popular video streaming platform, YouTube.

EBA is a contemporary Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter and music executive, with spiffing musical talent that aims at moulding the world positively and transforming lives.



He is a real estate developer, majoring in construction, interior and exterior decoration.



EBA, who is the CEO of The Praise Factory Studios, is a married man with a son.



He officially began his musical journey with The Psalms – a renowned a capella group based in Ghana – and served as the group's lead singer in a decade long thrilling career.



Known for his uniquely suave and smooth vocal coupled with his soul-stirring stagecraft, his goal is to use his music as an expressional tool to encourage, heal and draw others closer to the transformative love of Jesus Christ.

Having released his debut single titled “Balm of Gilead” in November 2019, the song has received a staggering warm reception from gospel music lovers both locally and internationally. He followed up with another record-breaking single, titled “I Overcome”, which was premiered on June 8, 2020.



EBA is undoubtedly a shooting giant in the gospel fraternity and his iconic rise has been widely known and acknowledged especially for his distinctive excellence.



His seemly combination of music and word makes him one of the finest contemporary worship leaders of our time.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.