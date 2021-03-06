Gospel singer Ewuraba Eesi involved in near-fatal accident

Ewuraba Esi sustained minor injuries in the accident

Sad news reaching Ghanaprex.com indicate that, Award winning Takoradi based Gospel singer Angela Esi Saki-Kordah known widely by her stage name as Ewuraba Eesi has luckily escaped a near-fatal car accident.

The unfortunate incident happened around 2:30pm on Thursday, March 4, 2021 on the Takoradi airforce stretch.



Speaking with ghanaprex.com, Ewuraba Eesi narrated that, she sustained minor injuries in some parts of her body and currently receiving treatment at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Her publicist cum manager Boga Ali Hashim shared pictures of Ewuraba Eesi's damaged vehicle on facebook alongside the caption "Sad mood. Ewuraba Eesi involved in an accident but I can confirm that she is fine. Let's continue to pray for her. #Weshallovercomeit"



The pictures show the singer's car smashed from the front after the accident.