Gospel songstress Nyraa drops debut single Only God

Gospel Songstress, Nyraa

Source: Murdeikline Rekordz Label

Gospel Songstress whose stage name is Nyraa drops her debut gospel track titled, ‘Wo Nkoaa’ and is set to shake the gospel music industry

The 21-year-old singer on the Murdeikline Rekordz Label says she is poised to contribute her quota to the gospel music industry in Ghana and around the globe



Known in real life as Magdalene Addy, Nyraa’s debut track is not only inspiring and soul uplifting but it's one of the best displays of lyrical dexterity exhibited in recent years and its set to go places

In this track – masterpiece, Nyraa makes a loud cry on God to come to her aid since the world and everything around her is nothing but danger, evil and atrocious on every side. She makes a plea to God to intervene in this cruel and wicked world



This wonderful tune was proudly produced by Murdeik Da General.

