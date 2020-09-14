Entertainment

Government allocates $10m for the Creative Arts Industry - Socrate Safo reveals

Staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Socrate Safo

A staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Socrate Safo has revealed that $10 million has been allocated for the Creative Art Industry by the government.

He made this disclosure during a discussion monitored by Zionfelix.net on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ program hosted by Halifax Ansah Addo.



His statement was heavily challenged by spokespersons for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the show.



Bulldog, Rex Omar and Sadiq Abdulai Abu represented the opposition party.



Sadiq, who was shocked about his statement, questioned where the money came from.

Mr Safo detailed the money was acquired through the Ghana Exim Bank.



After a heated argument, the Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture in Ghana explained that people within the creative arts sector are having issues in accessing the fund.



According to him, there are certain requirements of which they do not meet for them to have access to the money.



When pressed to mention who announced this money, he mentioned Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

