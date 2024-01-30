Government alone can't fix problems in the showbiz industry - Akwaboah

Akwaboah Jnr is a singer-songwriter and producer,

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer, Akwaboah Jnr, has advised his fellow musicians to be self-reliant and not depend on the government to sort out the showbiz industry or their personal issues.

According to him, waiting for someone to get into government to help them would be a futile exercise.



He made these remarks in a live discussion on the “Uncut Show” with D-Black, where he shared his views on the state of the music industry and the challenges faced by some artistes.



He said that musicians should find ways to get their things done, such as investing in their craft, promoting their work, and collaborating with others.



“What I can tell every musician out there is to find ways to get your things done instead of thinking that someone will do it for you.



“Because if youre waiting for someone to get into government to sort out the showbiz industry or sort you out, you will wait forever,” he said.

He said that the government has not done enough to support the creative arts industry, and that musicians should not expect any favors or interventions from them.



He called for government to create an enabling environment for the industry to thrive, such as providing tax incentives, infrastructure, and policies.



ID/NOQ



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.