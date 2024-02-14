Government has not failed to fulfil its promises towards creative arts - Socrate Safo

Movie Producer, Socrate Safo

Ghanaian movie producer, Socrate Safo has argued that, contrary to public opinion, the government has not relented in its promises towards the creative arts industry in Ghana.

The government has been under fire for what many call its failure over some projects, including some amphitheatres that are yet to be completed.



Speaking on the Daybreak Hitz Show on February 14, 2024, the producer argued that the government's promise to build creative art theatres in every region of Ghana is still ongoing and will be completed soon.



He explained that funding has been secured and some theatres that are supposedly under construction.



"We said we would pursue the construction of theatres. We have now gotten the funding and we are building them.



"We have one coming up in Accra here, behind the museum; the Kumasi Cultural Centre, there's one coming up there and there's one in Takoradi and you are telling me that we've failed?" he stated.

His comments come amid concerns raised at the performance of the current government in various sectors including the economy, infrastructure and the creative arts.



ID/ ADG



