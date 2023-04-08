Govt didn't sack Nigerian producers from Ghana - Socrate Safo to Jackie Appiah, James Gardiner

Socrate Safo is Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC)

The Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Socrate Safo has categorically stated that the Government of Ghana has never sacked any Nigerian film producer from producing films in Ghana.

He described those peddling such falsehood as being selfish and liars for tarnishing the image of Ghana.



The popular film producer was reacting to earlier comments made by Jackie Appiah and James Gardiner who had earlier accused the Film Producers Association of Ghana of driving away Nigerian film producers from Ghana.



Speaking on United Showbiz on United Television on Sunday 2nd April 2023, he averred that it was only selfish actors in Ghana who had collaborated with some Nigerians to peddle such lies against the state.



Mr. Safo further expatiated, "We were getting a lot of complaints from Ghanaians about some Nigerian film producers who had used the services of hoteliers, food providers, taxis and not paying for such services."

"We had to initiate a US$10,000 down payment from foreign producers to offset any debt left. Where all debts were paid, such monies were refunded," he shared.



On this same matter, he revealed that the Association met the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana for deliberation, they met again the Nigerian film producers in Nigeria and had the last meeting in Ghana where a memorandum of understanding was signed.



"We agreed on the terms and percentages of how Nigerians and Ghanaians can collaborate to build a healthy industry. We had to do this to save the industry not sack Nigerians," the film producer added.