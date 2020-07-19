Entertainment

Govt has failed the movie industry – Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor and movie producer, Prince David Osei has called on the Creative Industry to stop relying solely on the government for support.

According to him, the government has failed the creative industry and should not be depended on.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ with Doctar Cann, the actor stated, “The government has failed us. From the past and the present, they are now putting in place structures to help the industry.”



“The gov’t has failed the creative arts industry. Do we have cinemas to show our movies? Do we have theatres to play our shows in?” he queried.



He noted that even the government’s support was not enough for the creative arts industry to grow. “You want to depend on the government for support? how much will they give you?”

The actor believes no achievements and successes will be chalked with the industry depending on the government.



He urged his colleagues and the private sector to also join forces to push for the growth of the industry alongside the support from the government.



He stated, “We also need to come on board and help. Gov’t will help but we also need to do something. They can’t do it all.”

