Govts haven’t paid attention to creative arts industry – Papa Nii

Popular Ghanaian actor Henry Harding, also known as Papa Nii Papafio, has noted that successive governments have failed to grow the creative arts industry.

He told Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s morning show, Sunrise, Wednesday, June 24 that the sector has been bedeviled with several challenges including the lack of financial support from the state and also the lack of state-of-the art facilities to enable them carry out their work.



He indicated that just as attention is given to other sectors of the economy such as agriculture and education, the creative industry should also be prioritized because the sector in his view has the propensity of generating more revenue for the country.

“Let us put in as much as we put into agric, education and other areas and we will be able to produce more to share into other areas,” he urged.

