Grammy aimers are wishful thinkers - Yaa Pono sparks controversy

Yaa Pono Ponobiom 2.png Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Yaa Pono, also known as Ponobiom, has sparked controversy on social media with a tweet where he criticized those who strive to win the Grammy Awards.

In the tweet, which has since gone viral, he wrote: "Grammy aimers, nkwasia thinking nkoaa."

This statement has drawn mixed reactions from his fans, followers, and music enthusiasts.

Some have expressed confusion about the rapper's stance, while others have defended it.

Interestingly, in 2016, Yaa Pono himself tweeted that he was praying to win a Grammy. This apparent contradiction has led some to question his motives and sincerity.

Many have commented that some artists focus too much on winning awards like the Grammy, which can have a negative impact on the quality of their music.

A user said, “They always do their songs for Grammy, which always decreases their actual performance from time to time, but they observe it otherwise."

Another added, “Ur only hit was given to u by the Grammy aimer, u Dey try diss, you’ve been in this industry for years, what u achieve, underground fuo nyinaaa king.”

A third also stated, “You wan bring yourself? If Not Stonebwoy Like You Get Hit Song Before? Attention Seeker Wonitwaaaasede.”







ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
