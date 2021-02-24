Grammy nominated Ruby Amanfu talks on working with Grammy winner H.E.R.

Grammy nominated Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Ruby Amanfu has opened up about her thinking whilst working on ‘Hard Place’ with Grammy winner, H.E.R.

The song is off the latter’s ‘I Used To Know Her’ project. The record scored a ‘Song of the Year‘ nomination at the 2019 Grammy Awards.



“Being in a room with someone like Gabby (Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson aka H.E.R.), where your job is not to write your story, your job is to help her write her story, has helped inform and hone certain skills,” explained Amanfu in a new interview.



“Whether that’s increased ability vocally or in terms of empathy and being able to sit with somebody in what they’re sitting in. That helps me be real with myself. At its best songwriting is that, it is baring that and getting as close as you can to your true self.”



‘Hard Place’ also earned Amanfu the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award nomination at the 2019 Soul Train Music Awards nomination.



Amanfu previously contributed backing vocals on Beyonce’s ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself‘ track on the Grammy-nominated album, Lemonade.

A joint project with colleague, Sam Brooker gained a #1 Album of the Year nod by the Associated Press, and a Grammy recognition.



She has also collaborated with artistes including Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes, Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Norah Jones, and Patti LaBelle.



Amanfu is also an elected Grammy Board Governor.



