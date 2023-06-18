0
Grammy organisers tag Wizkid as up and coming artist; Nigerians fume

Nigerian musician, Wizkid

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

International record body Grammys, has caused a stir on social after referring to Nigerian singer, Wizkid as an up and coming artiste.

The American award organisers had tagged Wizkid’s name under a post that read: “Who is an up-and-coming Black artist everyone should have on their radar?” shared via their Instastory.

The names of the up and coming artistes mentioned include, Rema, Ice Spice, Pinkpantheress and Wizkid.

Stunned by the attribution, Nigerians on social media stormed their page to descend on the Grammys.

@esportpridee1: "Wizkid up and coming ke? Is Grammy mad?"

@OsasMick: "Can never be Burna, baba is far gone."

@adesolaaaaa: "Grammy has bought market from Nigerians." @SavageDeman: "See as Dem set Wizzy up."

@k_donewell: "All the wizkid songs Grammy knows, he was carried by Drake, Beyoncé, Tems etc. why dem no go call am upcoming artist."

@KingLed20: "Wizkid and Ice Spice in the same category? the disrespect is too much."

@badboybaqo: "So wizkid na new cat, God abeg."

emmylee_jaguar: "Grammy gave us free promo to cook fc today Omo ."

@CYourmee: "Lmaooooo!!! Their biggest bird is up and coming, Shey Grammy dey mad ni."

Source: www.mynigeria.com
