'Grateful heart' - Funke Akindele reacts after losing election

Funke ARREST Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood star now turned politician, Funke Akindele has finally reacted after losing the election.

Funke vied for the Lagos Deputy governorship position on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost.

Taking to her Instagram stories on March 18, 2023, the actress posted a picture of herself with the hashtag 'gratefulheart'.

She also shared pictures of Dr. Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), the Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate.

How Funke lost the elections at her polling station

The deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos governorship election, Olufunke Akindele, has lost her polling unit to the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Akindele’s polling unit is 019, Ita Aro Square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State, where she cast her vote earlier on Saturday.

Sanwo Olu polled a total of 77 votes to defeat PDP’s Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adeniran, and his running mate, Akindele, who scooped a total of 19 votes.

Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour polled three votes, while Funsho Doherty of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled two votes.

