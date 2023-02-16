Great Ampong 'Style Biaa Bi': All you need to know about the trending song

On the back of his recent controversy with Daddy Lumba, Great Ampong has released another song titled ‘Style Biaa Bi’, which is currently trending on the internet.

This is the second song after his feud with ‘Daddy Lumba’ heightened in recent times.



This also comes after social media witnessed the release of what was tagged by many as a diss tracks from both camps.



Ampong’s latest song talks about having faith in God and understanding his ways.



“Me dzi nyame di style bia bi” which translates to ‘I believe in God by every means possible’ is the hook of the song.



In an exclusive conversation with GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar, the producer of the song, Mr. Rolland Aquah popularly known as ‘Roro’, threw more light on the song.

“This song was cooked just in just three days. You know Ampong, he doesn’t struggle when it comes to writing songs. He visited Evangelist Kwasi Awuah’s church in Kumasi and through his sermons, the Style biaa bi was birthed.



“The actual recording was done in a matter of three 3 days. I did everything myself in terms of instrumentals. The legendary Nana Ama who backed the likes of Okomfo Kwadee and Lord Kenya backed this song. The ‘Style Biaa bi’ is the second track off his upcoming album which is scheduled for release in Easter.”



Great Ampong ends beef with latest song?



After releasing ‘Onyame Akatua’ on January 26, 2023, many would have thought the beef would have continued, but his latest song speaks ‘otherwise’.



Perhaps, his latest meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akufo-Dampare, influenced his decision to finally halt their 7-year-old feud.





Background



In 2016, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong and Daddy Lumba had a rift over some GHC3.6 million proceeds from an album launch that the latter allegedly pocketed.



This was after a joint production of an album, "Hossana," in which Ampong reportedly wrote eight out of ten songs.