Great men don’t sleep – Abeiku Santana disagrees with Kennedy Despite

Radio Presenter, Abeiku Santana

Controversial radio and Television personality Abeiku Santana has indicated that to become great, there is the need to keep wake and work.

Abeiku Santana made this known when he was speaking at the destiny clinic to Ghana’s youth who had gathered for the event.



He said that apart from not sleeping, it’s important to note that becoming great depends on your humility and the people in your circle.



“Your greatness is in someone’s hand but because of witchcraft, you have decided not to humble yourself and respect the person. What you are praying for by now is at someone’s garage by now. So becoming great you don’t have to sleep, you don’t have to waste time, you don’t have to waste money, you must be connected to right people, your network is equal to your network,” he said.

This position by Abeiku Santana is the opposite of what his boss Kennedy Osei believes as he has called for more sleeping in order to promote good health.



