Greater Accra’s Naa nails it; crowned GMB 2020 queen

Naa Dedei Botchwey is 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner

Greater Accra Region’s Naa, full name Naa Dedei Botchwey, has been crowned the 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner.

The former student of Central University and the Ghana Institute of Journalism beat Ahafo Region’s Abena to the car, crown and GH¢2,000 more as she receives GH¢10,000 as her cash prize.



Volta Region’s Kafui came third while Northern Region’s Zuzu was fourth. Upper East Region’s Talata and Central Region’s Afriyie were fifth and sixth respectively.



It was a night of glitz and glamour as the final of the most popular beauty reality show in Ghana was held inside TV3‘s Studio B for the time in many years.

It was held under strict Covid-19 protocols.



Notwithstanding, Naa ensured that the crown returned to the capital region from the Central Region.

