Grow in love, don’t fall in love – Sex coach advises

Dzifa Sweetness, a renowned sex coach has advised, during an interview on eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed With Adwen’, that people should make it a point to grow in love and not fall in love.

She said to Ghana’s number one love doctor Adwen on the show that before deciding to get into a commitment with someone, it is important to know how serious the person is about their life decisions and how they plan on achieving their goals.



"Knowing where a person is headed in life is one of the things that helps determine how compatible you are with him or her. “You don’t waste time on indecisive people. You don’t need anyone who does not have a stand, does not plan their life and is indecisive about where they want to be and how to get there.



"You always need to grow in love but people always fall in love. This is the mistake that a lot of people make. If you meet someone who has no plans of moving forward in life, they cannot help you move forward because just as they are stagnant, they will make you stagnant in life,” she proferred.



Dzifa continued that people need to analyze the level of respect that their partners have for them during courtship because there have been a lot of divorce cases which were caused by disrespect or disvalue from one another.

“Ask yourself, does the person respect and value you for who you are,” the sex coach further tipped.



Watch the full episode below:



