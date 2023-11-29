Guinean social media sensation Grand P to visit LEMA Press Ghana from December 4

Moussa Sandiana Kaba, popularly called Grand P [L]

Source: Derrick Ekow Sam

Guinean social media sensation, Moussa Sandiana Kaba, popularly called Grand P is set to visit Ghana next week.

He's expected to land in the nation's capital, Accra on Monday, December 4, 2023.



His visit is being facilitated by LEMA Press, one of Ghana’s leading printing presses.



Grand P rose to fame when he was featured on a show by Guinean Musician, Kerfalla Kante.

His visit, according to the CEO of LEMA Press, Zina Dassa is inspired by his never-give-up attitude and diligence to duty.



Mr Zina adds that "Grand P's rise to fame should bolster the Ghanaian youth to work assiduously in his or her quest to be successful".



LEMA Press has lined up a series of activities, including a Meet-N-Greet for Ghanaian celebrities to acquaint themselves with the sensational Grand P.