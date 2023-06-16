0
Guinness World Record: Indian chef Lata Tondon speaks after Hilda Baci displaced her

Tata And Linda.png Indian chef, Lata Tondon and Hilda Baci

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Indian chef Lata Tondon has reacted after Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, displaced her as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Guinness World Records certified Hilda as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual on Tuesday but put her official record at 93 hours and 11 minutes and not the 100 hours she originally reached, explaining that “she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her breaks early on in the attempt.”

Reacting via her Instastory on Thursday, Tondon, who was the former record holder, said she was happy for Hilda Baci and Nigerians.

She wrote, “Namaste Nigeria. I’m very happy for you all, and my best wishes to Hilda!”

Tondon set her record in 2019 after cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes nonstop.

Source: mynigeria.com
