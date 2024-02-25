Guinness World Records explains why Afua Asantewaa was disqualified

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Officials at the Guinness World Records (GWR) have disclosed reasons Afua Asantewaa could not achieve the ‘longest singing marathon by an individual’ mark.

Earlier, the announcement by the GRW concerning the disqualification of the Ghanaian sing-a-thon contestant did not come with specific details regarding the reasons for her inability to achieve the record.



However, in a response to an email by JoyFM's Kwame Dadzie probing into the disqualification, the entity stated that Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was unsuccessful because the guidelines around rest break timings were not met.



In the statement by the PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya, spotted by GhanaWeb, it was established that these are standard rules that couldn’t have been overlooked.



“Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the statement contained.



What Afua Asantewaa said about her disqualification

Shortly after the announcement of her disqualification on the Guinness World Records official page, Afua established on social media that her next line of action would soon be disclosed.



The Ghanaian Tourism Ambassador’s post read; "I will announce my next line of action in a few days. Thank you all for your love and support."







The sing-a-thon

On December 24, Asantewaa embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon. She was the toast of December in GH as she sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes. She initially planned to end on 27th December; however, after consultation with her team, she decided to sing continuously for five days.



The event which took place at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, near the Kotoka International Airport, saw thousands in attendance in their bid to support her and be part of history.



A tall list of showbiz personalities including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther and OB Amponsah also thronged the venue demonstrating their collective support for the event.



The commentaries were overwhelmingly positive, with people consistently applauding and encouraging her to forge ahead in her impressive endeavor.



