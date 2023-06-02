Guinness World Records reacts after Hilda Baci cries out over delay in verifying her cook-a-thon

Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

The Guinness World Records has reacted to a post shared by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci following the delay in verifying her 'cook-a-thon'.

Baci had embarked on a cooking marathon in an attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking time by an individual.



The 26-year-old Nigerian chef succeeded in accomplishing her task as she cooked non-stop for four days, beating the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Indian chef Lata Tondon.



She set a new record of 100 hours, however, the Guinness World Records is yet to verify her claims.



In a Twitter post, the Guinness World Records explained that they are reviewing all the evidence before officially confirming her record.



On her Twitter page, Baci noted how she continuously checks her email for confirmation.



She wrote;

“Not me refreshing my email every second since we submitted all the evidence to Guinness World Records,” she tweeted on June 1.



Responding to Hilda Baci’s post, Guinness World Records tweeted that their records team is currently reviewing the evidence.



“Our records team is working on it,” the official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records replied.



See their exchange below,



