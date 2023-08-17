Guru NKZ speaks on 10% betting tax in new song 'Enye Nwanwa'

Ghanaian rapper, Guru

Source: Guru's management

Ghanaian rapper, Guru NKZ has added his voice to the much talked about 10% betting tax which has been introduced by the government.

The majority of guys who engage in betting have expressed their displeasure on social media and hoping the government will have a change of mind with the newly introduced 10% deduction of their winnings.



Guru NKZ, who is known over the years for using popular street terms to create bangers has jumped on the trending Tiktok sound by Akabenezer and his crew "Enye Nwanwa" to criticise authorities over the 10% tax on bet winnings.

According to him, most Ghanaian Youth who are unemployed make a living out of betting so the introduction of the 10% betting tax will do them no good and need to be scrapped.



‘Enye Nwanwa’ also talks about the lies and fake living of people on social media.