0
Menu
Entertainment

Guru goes into politics

FB IMG 1666022242146 Ghanaian musician, Guru

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: Lucas Candida Mensah, Contributor

Ghanaian musician, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has revealed his intention to go into politics.

Speaking in an interview with Candymann on Asaase Radio 100.3 yesterday, Guru revealed that he was currently reading political science at the University of Ghana in a bid to serve the people of Ghana.

"I have realized being an entertainer isn't enough. I'm in a position to serve my people to make Ghana a better place. In the past, I have donated 200,000 dollars to one politician to give back to society. I expect those in politics and government to do more of these but if it's not happening, I'm getting the qualification as a politician to do it better for our people," the rapper concluded.

The rapper who is currently promoting his new single "Ennko yie" also said all of us have the capabilities in making the country a better place and not just the government.

For example, the issue of galamsey that's affecting our rivers and other water bodies isn't the work of the government alone to stop it; as citizens, we must know we destroy nature when we venture into it and refuse to do the right thing," he stated.

Source: Lucas Candida Mensah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear