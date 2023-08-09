Guru on creating music with a broken heart, what his hit Samba reveals about his sex life

Guru

According to Ghanaian rap star Guru NKZ, he has had his heart broken several times and he has also broken several hearts.

“I felt the hurt deep within me,” he said. “It’s like being very upset while no one minds you and so you end up telling your story to the chickens.”



“You will write songs with your broken heart,” he added, lightheartedly remarking: “While others right love songs you’ll be talking nonsense and insulting the girl in your song(s).”



Guru spoke on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra 100.5 FM, Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



According him, he once told a girl who broke his heart off a lot of times in his songs and “I even mentioned her name sometimes”.



The rapper admitted that he is “troublesome and difficult to deal it”.

However, “you don’t have to stay in a relationship just because your partner is a star,” he noted in self-flagellation.



Guru also revealed he is not a romantic.



“If you date me and expect me to do what others do on Valentine’s Day, you’ll be disappointed,” he said.



That notwithstanding, he clarified that “sometimes, a strong feeling comes over me to appreciate my partner and I do it adequately” including travelling out of town to “an island somewhere [for a] good time”.



He said his idea of romance and having fun “is different from that of the general public’s”.

A pub or club, he said, is not a place for fun for him.



“I prefer going away even if we will be among animals,” he indicated. “That’s the romance I want.”



Host Nana Romeo said there is a public notion that such men love sex.



“No!” Guru answered, quickly adding he has a great and powerful phallus which he rapped about in his hit Samba.



Maradona Yeboah Adjei, alias Guru, said most of the time, “my boys” are the ones who “draw women” for him to date because it is unusual of him to chat up a woman.