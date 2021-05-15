Guru reacts to Kuami Eugene’s verse in ‘Sika Aba Fie’ remix

Ghanaian Musician, Guru

Rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei also known as Guru, has reacted to Kuami Eugene’s verse in the ‘Sika Aba Fie’ remix.

Kweku Darlington released the new version of his hit song together with Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Kweku Flick and Yaw Tog.



Reacting to this in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the NKZ Music boss insinuated that Kuami Eugene threw shots in the song but he was not specific on who the shots were targeted at.



Guru tweeted: “Boys throwing shots…Eii Mr. Frank BOAKYI on Sika aba fie…I CAN’T FEEL MY LEGS .”