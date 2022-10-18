Guru's 2021 tweet that predicted Kuami Eugene's exit from Lynx Entertainment resurfaces

Ghanaian musicians Guru and Kuami Eugene

In 2021, rapper Guru and Highlife singer, Kuami Eugene, were caught up in a beef after it emerged that the latter had turned down his senior colleague's collaboration request resulting.

The local industry witnessed Guru releasing “Who Born Dog”, a diss song targeted at Eugene.



In one of his tweets, the rapper made it clear to the Lynx Entertainment signee that his reign and the hype surrounding his brand was one day going to come to an end.



His tweet dated August 8, 2021, read: "I know that you will not be under Lynx Entertainment forever but remember not to have any issue with Lynx Entertainment because those that exited couldn't maintain the hype. There are always new Lords so remember nothing last forever."



The tweet has resurfaced after social media users posited that there might be bad blood between Eugene and his label, Lynx Entertainment.



Although the singer has not confirmed the rumours, others believe that his tweet that reads “I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro Nipa," might have nothing to do with his label.

Until there is a confirmation, rumours of Kuami Eugene parting ways with the Ghanaian label owned by music producer, Richie Mensah continue to intensify.



