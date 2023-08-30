Guru shows off his plush apartments in Kumasi

Popular Ghanaian musician, Guru, has given fans an exclusive tour of his array of apartments in Kumasi.

Spread across a vast land, more than 15 distinct buildings stood with a varying number of rooms.



Some of the edifices contained three and two-bedroom units among others.



During the tour, Guru expressed his enthusiasm for his growing real estate venture.



He shared that investing in rental apartments was a carefully considered decision that he sees as a smart move for his financial future.

The artiste said he believes in the value of diversifying his investments, and real estate has proven to be a rewarding avenue.



