Guy mercilessly insults Prophet Azuka during TikTok live, calls him a thief

Pastor Amansie Gyata Bruwaa aka Prophet Azuka

In a shocking turn of events, Ghanaian man of God, Pastor Amansie Gyata Bruwaa aka Prophet Azuka was left utterly speechless when a brave netizen confronted and accused him of being a scammer and exploiting his congregants for financial gain.

The heated exchange took during a TikTok live session while the pastor interacted with his followers.



The young Ghanaian guy who’s currently based abroad seized the opportunity to call out what he believed to be the pastor’s dubious practices.



During the live session, the outspoken netizen boldly alleged that Prophet Azuka along with other pastors are using reverse psychology to manipulate and extort money from his followers.



He additionally claimed that these religious leaders were selling charms and other dubious items as a means to exploit their congregants financially.

The confrontation left the self-proclaimed man of God visibly stunned and unable to offer any response to the mounting allegations.



Watch the video below:



