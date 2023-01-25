Guyana artiste Kaiya pays courtesy call on Ghana Tourism Authority

Kaiya with reps from the GTA

Source: GNA

Guyanese artiste, Kaiya, has paid an official visit to the offices of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in Accra together with her management team, LINMART Media Solutions, led by the CEO, Nii Amarh Amarteifio.

The artiste who is in Ghana for the second time, was received by the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Akwei Agyeman and his lieutenants, including Socrates Safo, on January 24, 2023.



The Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Nana Kwesi Agyemang, welcomed Kaiya and the team and appreciated her for choosing to come to Ghana. He opined that there are lots of opportunities here in Ghana for those in the diaspora to come and explore.



Nana Agyemang added that the historic link between Africa and those in the Diaspora can never be discounted as their roots are here in Africa.



Kaiya for her part, complemented what she has seen and experienced in Ghana, as she believes she is from Ghana.



She expressed her delight in everything she has seen here, and according to her, there is no difference between what we have here and what Guyana and the Caribbean have.

Kaiya is in Ghana to promote her music as well as do some collaborations with a couple of the top Ghanaian musicians.



She is billed for a collaboration with Samini before she leaves.



She is currently in Ghana, shooting two of her music videos for her songs Love Portion and So Nice.



Since her arrival in Ghana a week ago, she has been on several radio stations to promote her songs and will soon commence her TV promotional tour.



She is billed to perform at Jamrock Pub at East Legon this Friday.