Gyakie & Amerado compose remix of 'Forever' song on stage

Ghanaian songstress Jackie Acheampong popularly known as Gyakie and rapper Amerado has again proven that they are talented and they are not just being hyped for nothing.
The two leaders of the new school put up a masterclass as they remixed Gyakie’s “Forever” hit single on stage.
The duo put up the show when they took their turn on UTV Ghana’s United Showbiz with actress Nana Ama McBrown.
Yesterday’s edition of the United Showbiz which was monitored by zionfelix.net hosted musician and entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus, rapper Yaw Tog, Gyakie, Amerado Burner, and Arnold Baidoo.
Watch the video below:
#UnitedShowbiz@Gyakie_ and @Amerado_Burner remake ‘forever’ pic.twitter.com/GLkf4NVDvP— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 18, 2021
- Nana Ama McBrown ‘serves’ romantic photos with her husband to mark Easter
- Court rejects McBrown’s request to have witness summons set aside
- Nana Ama Mcbrown to testify in Bulldog’s trial
- LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz on UTV with Nana McBrown
- Afenyo-Markin applauds Nana Ama McBrown for 'brilliantly' hosting ‘United Showbiz’
- Read all related articles