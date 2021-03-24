Gyakie, Flip the Music ink a worldwide deal with Sony Music/RCA Records UK

Singer, Gyakie

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

After the release of the remix of her hit single 'Forever' with Nigerian artiste Omah Lay, Ghanaian songstress Gyakie together with her team, Flip the Music, has landed an international record deal with Sony music entertainment, RCA records UK and Sony Music Africa which enlists Sony Music West Africa as the home office with Sony Music East and South Africa all on deck.

Taking to their Instagram to announce the signing, RCA UK posted “Incoming! Gyakie is now part of the RCA UK family!”



“I am excited to join RCA/Sony Music International with my label Flip the Music on my journey to become a global superstar,” Gyakie told Ghanaian based music channel 4syte TV.



Flip the Music President and founder Emmanuel ‘electro mirror’ Sedo added “We are thrilled to join the Sony Music family. Gyakie has become a superstar in African music scene and thus the reason for this partnership to propel her to the international music scene. We are eager for the journey ahead”



Flip The Music is a Ghanaian owned Record Label that engages in music marketing and management. The company was established in 2020 under Ghanaian laws and signed Gyakie under their wings in the same year.

In what might seem like a short while, Gyakie has released high-impact music including Love Is Pretty (2019), Never Like This (2019) and Sor Mi Wu feat Bisa Kdei (2020) to mention a few, all of which embody the characteristic of a deep soul.



The reception for SEED EP was incredible as it was massive too. It catapulted Gyakie to continental consciousness amassing 11 million cumulative streams across DSPs to date.



Also, the focus track “Forever” recorded a streak of wins; it peaked at #1 in Nigeria and Ghana on the music charts and continued its takeover assignment across Africa on platforms like Apple Music & iTunes, Billboard, Shazam, Triller and YouTube.