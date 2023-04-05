Gyakie announces UK and France tour

Gyakie

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Gyakie is set for her upcoming tour in the United Kingdom and France, expected to commence on May 18 at Gorilla Manchester.

The tour will continue on May 19 at LaFayette London, May 20 at O2 Institute Birmingham, and conclude on May 26 in Paris.



Gyakie, whose real name is Jackline Acheampong, has been making waves in the music industry with her unique blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and Pop. Her music has been praised for its catchy melodies, relatable lyrics, and infectious beats, and she has garnered a large following both in Ghana and internationally.



The upcoming tour is a significant milestone for Gyakie, who has been steadily building her career over the past few years. She recently released her debut EP "Seed" in August 2020, which features collaborations with Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Bisa Kdei.

Powered by LiveNation, Flip the music, and Smade, the tour promises to be an exciting showcase of Gyakie's talent and musical style. Fans can expect to hear hits such as "Forever" and "Something," as well as other songs from the artist.



Gyakie's breakout single "Forever" has been a massive hit, garnering over 30 million views on YouTube and earning her a spot on Billboard's "Next Big Sound" chart. The song has also been remixed by Nigerian artist Omah Lay, further cementing Gyakie's status as a rising star in the African music scene.