Gyakie hits 11 million streams for her ‘Seed EP’ across all platforms

The month of January has been filled with all sorts of wins for Ghanaian singer Gyakie, as she hits 11 million streams on her debut EP Seed across all platforms.

The singer charted on the Billboard thriller chart, she hit a million streams on Boomplay, became the most followed Ghanaian female artist on Audiomack, and now surpasses 11 Million streams.



Gyakie released her debut project 5-song “Seed Ep” on 7th August 2020 and has been on a momentous rise since.



To announce and celebrate her recent feat Gyakie thanked her fans for making it possible.



She wrote;

God Bless You All. Thanks for being my sunshine. The SEED is growing rapidly @FLIPTHEMUSIC



