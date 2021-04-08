Gyakie is not overhyped – Ricky Tenneson

Singer Gyakie

Industry gatekeeper, Ricky Tenneson Kotey has emphatically stated that Ghanaian afrobeat singer Gyakie is not being overhyped.

He made this statement to counter a comment passed by Ghanaian radio presenter, Mike 2 who stated that the afrobeat singer has been overhyped.



Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Showbiz Xtra he said, “I find his comment quite unfortunate because what is talent without hype? If you really understand the music business, then, you’ll know that there is no talent without hype. I mean If you have all the talent and there’s no hype attached to it then what is the essence of it?” he asked.



According to him, media personalities should be more careful with the kind of words they use on artistes especially upcoming ones.



“Gyakie is a young girl and hearing comments like this can break her down and these are some of the things we should consider before making such statements,” he said.





He went on to say that, there is nothing wrong with such comments being passed when she gets to a certain level of her career but for now, he thinks, she is still young and they should consider the kind of comments they pass about her.



“Forever is currently one of the biggest songs all around the world and she is also signed to Sony Music which means they can get every major stakeholder in the industry to talk about her and also do a collaboration with her. For now she is the biggest music act in the country as compared to Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie. For now I say she is the biggest from Ghana and we need to protect her and get more people to join forces with her to fly rather than bringing her down”, he mentioned.