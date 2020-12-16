Gyakie keeps shining as her hit single ‘Forever’ breaks into Billboard Global Top Charts

Gyakie is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Timeless, elegant, and a generational talent. These are a few words that capture the mercurial talent of Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie.

Her soulful style and grace were exhibited flamboyantly on her recent "SEED" EP.



Fans have come to appreciate Gyakie for the authenticity in her style and her evident push for perfection.



That hard work has been rewarded on the grandest stage with her hit single ‘Forever’ which is off her "SEED" EP breaking into the top 10 of Triller Global Billboard charts.



‘Forever’ which paints the picture of everlasting love and loyalty is a song Gyakie particularly holds dear.



According to her, the song represents the type of love she aspires for her future self. "I am thrilled and super excited knowing that my song ‘Forever’ made it to Billboard’s top Thriller global charts! This is a huge achievement for my team and I.

"Forever is a song from my debut EP, SEED which was released four months ago and has no features. Finding my song up there is going to boost my enthusiasm to work harder and achieve greater things in the near future", Gyakie commented on her remarkable achievement.



Fans remain forever dedicated to seeing Gyakie win and we believe this is just the beginning.



See Gyakie's name in the list below





