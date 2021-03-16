Gyakie kills suspense on Ghana-Naija collaboration with Omah Lay

Musician Gyakie and Omah Lay

Fans of Ghanaian Afro-Fusion and Afrobeats singer, Jackline Acheampong stage-named, Gyakie can finally free themselves from the anticipation and suspense on the exclusive Gyakie X Omah Lay collaboration that she hinted of early this year.

On 16th January, Gyakie posted a picture of herself and the Nigerian star with the flags of both their nationalities as caption, leaving fans wondering whether or not they should be expecting a feature soon.



In a new Instagram post sighted on the ‘Flip the music’ signee’s page from barely an hour ago, she finally announced that she will be releasing the remix to her hit song ‘Forever’, featuring Omah Lay this Friday.

‘Forever’ is undoubtedly Nigeria’s favorite song from Gyakie at the moment and it was simply the best decision to put one of Nigeria’s new favorite stars on the remix. The song is currently on pre-order and will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday.