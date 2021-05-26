Gyakie performs at MTV Base, YouTube African Day Concert

Afrobeat star, Gyakie

Sensational Ghanaian Afrobeat star Gyakie few high Ghana’s flag as one of the main performers for the MTV Base, YouTube African Day Concert.

The Flip the Music/Sony Music UK act was the only Ghanaian act billed for the concert.



The highly anticipated global event set out to put Africa’s next global wave of talents on the center stage at this year’s concert.



The event also saw performances from South Africa’s Elaine, rapper Focalistic, rap duo Blaq Diamond, Nigerian singer Teni, Afrobeat stars Bella Shmurda Omah Lay, Suspect 95 from the Ivory Coast, Kenya’s Bahati, and Tanzania’s Zuchu.



The virtual concert was hosted by award-winning Idris Elba and will be streamed to a global audience on YouTube and broadcast across MTV channels.



Gyakie debuted on the music scene in 2019.



Erstwhile, she had only been known as the daughter of Ghanaian highlife music legend, Nana Acheampong who was one-half of the famous Lumba Brothers.

Having borne witness to the building of a successful legacy during her formative years, she’s now put all that training into practice to become a certified superstar today.



In what might seem like a short while, Gyakie has released high-impact music including Love Is Pretty (2019), Never Like This (2019), and Sor Mi Wu feat Bisa Kdei (2020) to mention a few, all of which embody the character of a deep soul.



The reception for SEED EP was incredible as it was massive too. It catapulted Gyakie to continental consciousness amassing 11 million cumulative streams across DSPs to date.



Also, the focus track “Forever” recorded a streak of wins; it was peaked at #1 in Nigeria and Ghana on the music charts and continued its takeover assignment across Africa on platforms like Apple Music & iTunes, Billboard, Shazam, Triller, and YouTube.



Watch the performance below:



