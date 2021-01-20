Gyakie’s debut EP hit 1 million streams on Boomplay

Singer Gyakie

Adding to the never-ending feats, Ghanaian Musician Gyakie’s debut EP the “Seed EP” has hit 1 million streams on Boomplay.

After breaking into the Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Jackline Acheampong, known by her stage name, Gyakie released her debut project “Seed Ep” on 7th August 2020 which featured 5 songs with a run time of 12 minutes.



Aside from hitting 1 million streams on Boomplay, Gyakie’s Seed Ep has also hit over 3.6 Million streams on Audiomack.



Gyakie has also become the only Ghanaian artistes without a Nigerian feature to Top Triller Chart Nigeria with her hit single “Forever.”



The "SEED” EP is a journey that explores diverse genres as a reflection of Gyakie’s musical quest of finding and staying true to herself while leaving lingering thoughts of what to expect from her in subsequent projects.