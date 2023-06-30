3
Gyakie's manager 'very fine', after being roughed up at Afro Nation Portugal

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Electro Mirror is "very fine now," according to artiste manager and businessman George Mensah Britton.

Mr Britton wrote this on Facebook, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

He added that "Party continues [champagne and glasses emojis]."

By party, he meant the three-day 2023 Afro Nation concert happening in Praia Da Rocha, Portimão, Portugal.

In a video circulating on social media, it appears singer Gyakie's manager Electro Mirror was roughed up by police at the concert. In the video, Mirror is seen pinned to the floor with more than three uniformed security officers on him.

A man videoing the alarming scene is heard shouting repeatedly with concern: "You guys are gonna kill him." It is reported this was George M. Britton.

According to entertainment journalist Olele Salvador, Electro Mirror had wanted to access the concert with his artiste but had been denied said access. Gyakie, his artiste, however, was allowed in. When he insisted on following, the security personnel restrained him and pinned him to the floor.

"Information reaching us from Portugal is that Gyakie’s manager, Mirror, is fine and stable now after receiving swift medical attention at the hospital," Olele tweeted at 11:16 PM, Thursday night.

He put same on Facebook.

Something hitmaker Gyakie performs Friday, June 30, at Afro Nation.

Other Ghanaian stars performing at the concert also are 45 hitmaker Black Sherif and Sugarcane hitmaker Camidoh.

