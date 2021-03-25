Gyakie signs deal with Sony Music Entertainment/RCA Records UK

Ghanaian artist, Gyakie has signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

The deal signed by the 3Music Emerging Woman of the Year winner and her label, Flip The Music extends to RCA records UK and Sony Music Africa, subsidiaries of the global music company.



“Gyakie is now part of the RCA UK family,” reads a post on the official Instagram account of RCA Records UK.



“I am excited to join RCA/Sony Music International with my label Flip the Music on my journey to become a global superstar,” remarked Gyakie.



Flip The Music was founded by Talent manager Emmanuel ‘electro mirror’ Sedo in 2020.



“We are thrilled to join the Sony Music family. Gyakie has become a superstar in [the] African music scene and thus the reason for this partnership to propel her to the international music scene. We are eager for the journey ahead,” added Sedo.

The news comes days after the release of ‘Forever’ remix featuring Omah Lay.



The original song is off Gyakie’s debut EP SEED‘ released in 2020. The 5-track project has garnered over 11 million plays across streaming platforms.



In December 2020, ‘Forever’ made its debut on the Billboard Top Thriller Global chart at number 11. The song charted on Shazam global Top 200 chart in February 2021 as well.



‘Forever’ has also topped charts in Nigeria and Ghana.





Prior to the EP, she released songs including Love Is Pretty (2019), Never Like This (2019) and Sor Mi Wu feat Bisa Kdei (2020.)



Gyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong, the legendary Ghanaian highlife artist.



She is currently an International Business student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.