Gyaldem Tish storms Afram Plains with her #HomeComing2020

Tish won Reggae-Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2020 Eastern Music Awards

On December 31, 2020, Fast rising female music act, “Gyaldem Tish” best known for her immense contribution to the Reggae/Dancehall fraternity in the Eastern region paid a visit to the people of Donkorkrom where she originates, for a two day-event packed Homecoming.

Gyaldem Tish Home Coming 2020 kicked-off on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, with an awards Tour. On this day, the artist together with her team went round the Donkorkrom township to thank residents and also show them the awards they have helped her win with their immerse support.



On Thursday, December 31, 2020, Gyaldem Tish and her team made donations to the Donkorkrom Presby Orphanage Home and also sat down to have lunch with the Kids. It was amazing seeing the fast-rising reggae-dancehall star share such a moment with the children.



After lunch with the Kids and the donation, Tish visited Radio Afram Plains(RAP FM) to also thank the listeners for their support. She once again used RAP FM as a medium to thank and appreciate the people of Donkorkrom and the residents of Afram Plains at large.

January 1, 2021, was supposed to be the last day for the HomeComing but her team seeing the positive response and impact had to add another day. On Friday, Tish had a video shoot with Koforidua based Rany Dopesongz for a yet to be released collaboration. The project is set to be titled "Afram Plains" and is meant to appreciate and throw more light on one of the remote districts in Ghana yet with a beautiful landscape and scenery.



