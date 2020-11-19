Gyedu-Blay explains why current musicians songs do not last

Musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Legendary Ghanaian highlife singer, songwriter and producer, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, has made careful analysis of our current musicians and their style of music, and derived an explanation to why their songs do not last.

During an interview with Foster Romanus on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he mentioned that today’s music dies with time unlike those from back in the day done by himself and other legendary highlife artistes because producers of today’s music do not put time into putting together the instrumentals with the rudiments of music.



“Today’s music has been a sharp sharp style of music because the younger ones just get a computer and work on fruity loops to create rhythms. Some of the rappers even go to the studio, the engineer plays different beats and then they just choose one that they like.



Our time, it wasn’t like that. Our time, it’s not somebody who’s going to create it for you. You create it because we learnt what is called music; the rudiments of music, the cadences of music and all that. The younger ones these days don’t know about the rudiments and the cadences of it so sharp things also die out sharp sharp”, he explained.

Gyedu-Blay added that the problem is not only about the instrumentals, but the lyrics that the young artistes put into their music as well. According to him, the lyrics in music from his time were ones that reflect our way of life, however, our young musicians, on the other hand, are singing more about their girlfriends than the realities of life.



The legend advised that lyrics play a very vital role in music, hence this is not the best way to go if our current artistes want their music to stay relevant for years and time immemorial.