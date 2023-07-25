H.Hard releases second album after 11 years

H.Hardy Focus Album

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Liberian-born and Ghanaian-raised Afrik Etoile Award Winner for Artist & Producer, H. Hardy has released his second album, “FOCUS” which took him about two years to record.

H.Hardy's album, “FOCUS” album released on July 21st 2023 has captured the minds of many people worldwide.



One of the unique things about the album is, H.Hardy featured a lot of other artists worldwide making his album very diverse. From Ghana legend Wutah Kobby, Medikal, to Dominican Republic artist ‘Baby Shaba’ and many others.



The main aim of this “FOCUS” album is to showcase his talent but also to show that it is possible to work with other artists from around the world and make good music.



One of the things that makes H.Hardy different is, he is the CEO of “H.HARDY MEDIA” a media company that produces movies, music videos, and many more.



The songs on his album are mixed with other genres of music, that’s where the diversity comes into play.

The album consists of sixteen songs “Everybody, Jobolo, Juju Me, Just Because, Music, Tonight, Zombie, By Force, Greatness, Follow, Lullaby, Never, Collabo, come to Me, I Don’t Care and Myself”



H. Hardy also worked with different producers around the world to bring his album to life.



Credits go out to my manager Oliver Walker, Sam Armstrong (Video Director) Julian Asiedu (Road manager) Ademola Isiijola (DJ) Ayanwale Ayandele (Promotor Nigeria) Noble Ohene (Strawman)(Ghana).



Also, to the Producers who worked on the album- CJ Made It (Ghana), Gomez Beatx (Ghana) Swanzy Beats (Ghana), Dee Tweh (Liberia), and Mahalo Beats (Liberia).